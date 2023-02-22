Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

6LACK is officially back. The Atlanta-raised talent made his grand return yesterday (Feb. 21) and treated fans with some long-awaited news. He announced his forthcoming album is officially making landfall soon, ringing in the statement in style with a billboard that read “6ACK March 2023.”

“And finally, we’re 6ack, March 2023 — #SIHAL. PREORDER IS LIVE + link in bio. 6ack pronounced Back. #SIHAL,” read the 30-year-old artist’s Instagram caption.

Although the exact date and title are yet to be confirmed, fans immediately started trying to guess what the name of the album could be.

“Hmmm. ‘Stories I Have Always Loved’ is my prediction,” one user commented under the post.

“#SIHAL, sitting in the house alone?” wrote another.

6LACK’s last solo album was 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, a widely loved offering that housed hits like “Pretty Little Fears” featuring J. Cole and “Loaded Gun.” The project also boasted additional appearances from Future, Khalid, and Offset across 14 total tracks. Prior to that, he shared FREE 6LACK, his 2016 debut LP led by breakout records like “PRBLMS,” “Ex Calling,” and “Worst Luck.”

Since then, the “Learn Ya” singer has dished out plenty of guest verses on recent collaborations throughout 2022, including “FOREVER” by Jessie Reyez, “Hold Me” by Rema, “Nothing More” by Calvin Harris, “Ain’t No Way” by Denzel Curry, and most recently, “Tell Me It’s Over” by Jacquees.

In a previous interview, 6LACK gave fans a hint about what they can expect from his forthcoming release, which may include more experimentation with his sound. “What I learned [from collaborations] is it’s fun to bring it back to my world and say, ‘Okay, well, I did an up-tempo pop song last year,’ and I’m trying to figure out, like, how to make something with some movement this year,” he said. “I can take what I learned from that song and apply it to this, or I can take what I learned from an Afrobeats song and apply it to this.”

Check out his official album announcement down below and head over to https://www.6lack.com/ to preorder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by black (@6lack)

