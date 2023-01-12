Over the weekend, Jacquees shared his Sincerely For You album. The project marked his third studio LP and boasted contributions from Summer Walker, 6LACK, Dreezy, 21 Savage, John P. Kee, and more across 17 tracks. Today (Jan. 12), the Georgia native returns with the latest offering from Sincerely For You, the official music video for “When You Bad Like That” featuring Future, who was also the executive producer for the project.

The offering, co-directed by BPace and Jacquees himself, follows the singer through a series of romantic events. Starting off with a flirty tennis match and ending with a romantic dinner by the pool. On the track, Future sets the scene for Jacquees by dropping some luxurious bars over an instrumental by Nash B:

“5:56 in the mornin’, push start, start my car (I start my car), I fly like a astronaut when I’m whippin’ up the Double R (Astronaut)/ Curbside valet at the Penthouse, go right up, I’ve been in the clouds (Been on that), I been on that stuff/ Audemars, bad b**ch, foreign car pullin’ up, these h**s know I’m true to this (True)/ Told me her favorite plate was steak so now a n***a closin’ down Ruth’s Chris (Yeah, uh-huh), standin’ up just like a stallion, she drippin’ Manolo we know that was Louboutin”

Last year, the “Fact Or Fiction” singer blessed his fans with his Exit 68 mixtape. That project saw 16 tracks with assists from FYB and Trey Songz. Prior to that was his last full-length LP, King of R&B, which contained 18 songs and features from T.I., Tory Lanez, Quavo, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Lil Baby, and more.

Be sure to press play on Jacquees’ brand new music video for “When You Bad Like That” featuring Future down below.