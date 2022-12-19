Over the weekend, Jacquees returned with his Sincerely For You album. The project serves as his third full-length studio LP and was executive produced by Future. Sincerely For You boasts contributions from Future, Summer Walker, 6LACK, Dreezy, 21 Savage, John P. Kee, and more across 17 tracks. Paired with the album release was a live performance of “When You Bad Like That,” which sees the Atlanta artist crooning about catering to his love interest:

“You know how I’m coming ’bout you baby its whatever, I let you have your way, yeah/ I can’t keep my hands off of you when we together, I want to feel it all/ Really you never ask for nothing, anything you want you just got to say it/ Whenever you need me, know I’m coming ’cause when we make love you give me all I want”

Last year, Jacquees blessed his fans with his Exit 68 mixtape. That project saw 16 tracks with assists from FYB and Trey Songz. Prior to that was his last full-length LP, King of R&B, which contained 18 songs and features from T.I., Tory Lanez, Quavo, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Lil Baby, and more.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, the “Fact Or Fiction” singer explained his working relationship with Future and why he was the perfect pick to executive produce Sincerely For You. “Future is like my big bro and he’s always been somebody who has supported me. We from the same side of the city in Atlanta, from the east side. Future has always been there for me, like, behind the scenes, so now it’s time to bring it to the forefront. He always tells me it’s time for me to be up here and how he wants to help me do it,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Jacquees’ brand new Sincerely For You album down below.