When the clock strikes midnight (Dec. 16), fans will be able to check out Jacquees’ new album, Sincerely For You. The project boasts 17 soulful cuts and additional contributions from Future, Dreezy, 21 Savage, John P. Kee, and more.

Before the album officially makes landfall, the Decatur talent decided to bless the masses with a new single from the aforementioned project titled “Tell Me It’s Over,” which features Summer Walker and 6LACK. Produced by ForteBowie, the track sees Jacquees speaking to a former flame about their relationship, which seems to have met its unfortunate end:

“We been through it all, late night flights and late night fights, f**ked up the mall, ain’t no price, your love was priceless, I know I f**ked up, you caught me lyin’ too many times before, took me back, I did it more, I was convinced, you was gettin’ even and gettin’ hit by another n**ga, yeah, I was sick, I’m a player but I gotta admit, yeah, you hurt me, but I know it ain’t as bad as I hurt you, said you was done and I act like I never heard you, don’t tell me, tell me it’s over without sayin’ it’s over…”

Press play on Jacquees, Summer Walker, and 6LACK’s “Tell Me It’s Over,” along with a promotional skit featuring Katt Williams. Sincerely For You‘s full tracklisting can also be found below.

Sincerely For You tracklist: