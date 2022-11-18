Yesterday (Nov. 17), Jacquees took to social media to announce his new album, Sincerely For You, which will be released Dec. 16 via Cash Money Records and Republic Records. He also unveiled that the LP will contain additional contributions from the likes of 6LACK, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and Future, the last of whom is taking on executive producer duties.

A couple of months prior to the big announcement, Jacquees wrote an open letter to his fans about what can be expected on the forthcoming body of work:

“I never really talk about my personal life in full or my relationships. On this album, I wanna fill you in on my world and what’s been goin’ on just a lil’… It’s always things we feel we want and we should have, but sometimes things just don’t go how we think it should and that’s [okay]. I wanna let you know that I am still who I say I am. I wanna let you know that I’m still true to this R&B… I wanna let you know that, no matter what the internet says, I’m just Que.”

Upon its arrival, Sincerely For You will follow the 2020 mixtape Exit 68, a 15-song offering with assists from Trey Songz and FYB. Prior to that, he liberated the sophomore album King of R&B, complete with collaborations alongside Young Thug, Gunna, T.I., Lil Keed, Quavo, and more. Check out the artwork and full tracklisting for Sincerely For You below.

Sincerely For You tracklist: