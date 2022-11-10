Lately, R&B has been in a pretty decent space. There are a number of artists who bring forth the necessary energy the fans need and based on the way things are looking so far, the genre is in good hands and will continue to evolve in a positive way. With it being cold outside now (in most places), this is primetime for R&B music to thrive in a way that will not only be beneficial for the artists, but for the consumers as well. By now, your playlist should be long and filled with all of the heat that we received this year from the genre. Cash Money Records artist Jacquees delivered some audio smack in the form of a visual last week,titled “Tipsy,” and he made sure he handled business from start to finish.

IM STILL DAT NIGGA IF THEY ASKIN — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) October 25, 2022

The self-proclaimed “King of R&B” has been around for over 10 years, and he still puts in work as if he is a newcomer trying to prove his worth. Although he may not be on the forefront of the fan arguments on social media regarding the hottest male singers etc., Jacquees is for sure one that should not be slept on. In fact, Jacq not being part of those debates might actually fuel him to go even harder in the booth. This new “Tipsy” video is proof that he can body any record whenever he feels like it.

Jacquees brings his creativity to the screen with this video showing his love for art. The one-shot optic was a concept put together to show his perspective of how one interacts when they are tipsy. On the same token, the short story takes you on a ride, so strap in as the lyrics take you on a journey. Check it out now!