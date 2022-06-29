It’s been a couple of years since Enchanting delivered her last body of work Enchanted 2, her sequel to 2018’s Enchanted that saw assists from TEC and Jhonniedamnd. Since then, the New 1017 talent has continued to raise the bar with a slew of loose cuts like “Want Sum,” “Freaky Deaky,” and “Take It Back.” She’s also collaborated with the likes of K Shiday, Roboy, Big Scarr, Tooley, Foogiano, Lil GotIt, and — of course — Gucci Mane.

Today (June 29), Enchanting drops off her latest single “What I Want,” which features Jacquees and sees the two singing about a late night rendezvous:

“1am, we was at the bar, I told him now I’m tryna look at the stars, just like that, in the backseat of his car, you should know what happens when it’s 4am and I look like drugs, the way you put it down, you would think I’m in love, going O.T. ’cause I just can’t get enough, boy you know exactly what I want…”

Courtesy of Brittany Bowman Harris, “What I Want” is accompanied by a matching visual that places Enchanting and her girls in a nightclub. Pretty soon after, she catches the eye of the venue’s bartender, who supplies the Fort Worth artist with drinks before things move to a more romantic vibe in the backseat of an old school convertible. Jacquees makes sure to make an appearance in the clip as well.

In a past interview with Essence, Enchanting opened up about her singing roots and expansion into the hip hop genre:

“With the singing, that’s my natural habitat…I been doing R&B music for years now, I literally just started rapping when I signed to Gucci.”

Press play on Enchanting and Jacquees‘ visual for “What I Want” below. In related news, you can check out Enchanting’s contributions to the Gucci-led So Icy Gang: The ReUp here.