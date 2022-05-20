Today (May 20), Jacquees returns with a brand new single “Say Yea.” The new offering arrives with a music video that shows off some lovers enjoying a luxurious evening together, and even features a surprise cameo from the legendary Keith Sweat. On the song, Jacquees shows off his pen by delivering some of his signature love struck lyrics that his fans know and love:

I start pouring shots out a new double cup, these n***as got your feelings all screwed up/ Girl, I think it’s time to take a break from love, tryna pick you up and put you down on sumn’/ Booked the flight, she ain’t gotta pay for none, only thing you see is Saint-Tropez for a month/ Doors open on the balcony so you can hear ’em play the mandolin from high up

Yeah, the views look like a post card, getting out the jet-skis from the boatyard/ Smoke, drink and fuck for the most part, your pussy wavy, girl, and I’m the coastguard/ I could put you on, that’s a guarantee, leave that n***a alonе, and come fuck with me/ Now, I ain’t saying that I’m Mr. Right

Last year, Jacquees blessed his fans with the mixtape Exit 68, a reference to his hometown. That project saw 16 tracks with assists from FYB and Trey Songz — the latter of whom contributed to the standout track “All On You.” His last official body of work — the aptly titled King of R&B, his second — contained 18 cuts with a slew of appearances from T.I., Tory Lanez, Quavo, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Lil Baby, and more. Future also provided vibes on the single “What They Gone Do With Me.”

