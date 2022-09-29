Earlier this month, Kaash Paige returned with a brand new single, “Miss My Dawgs,” which is set to appear on her forthcoming album. The track is equipped with an assist from 6lack and is a follow-up to her recent “24 Hrs” collaboration with Lil Tjay. Today (Sept. 29), the Dallas-bred star circled back to share the official accompanying video. Directed by Marmo Films, the new visual sees the pair head into space to experience a new environment together. On “Miss My Dawgs,” Paige opens up the track with her lyrics about how all relationships have their peaks and valleys:

Switching sides on me, thought you were the homie but I rather be, I rather be lonely/ Take a shot for my real team, red dot, that’s a real beam/ Take your soul if you steal my peace, got some hittas that’s gon’ drill for me/ You don’t really f**k with me, only ’cause I’m really in your city now/

“‘Miss My Dawgs’ is just about missing family members or long-lost friends that you know you can’t hang out with anymore, but it can go for anything,” said Paige about the song via press release. “I remember sitting on my homie’s balcony in Miami, drinking ‘shroom tea, and I came up with the idea. I just kept singing it and was like, ‘Man I gotta make this song tomorrow.’”

Back in 2020, Paige made her full-length debut with Teenage Fever. The project included singles like “London” and “Jaded” while boasting guest appearances from names like K Camp, 42 Dugg, Isaiah Rashad, SSGKobe, and more. Outside of her own releases, Paige has delivered dope features on several recent tracks, including “F**k Alone (Remix)” by Imani Williams and “Bad Girl” by Strick.

Be sure to press play on Kaash Paige’s brand new “Miss My Dawgs” single featuring 6lack down below.