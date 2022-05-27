After dropping off some dope collaborations last year like “MIA” with RAY BLK and “Bad Girl” with Strick, Kaash Paige returned to the scene with her “Girlfriend” single last month. Today (May 27), she builds on her momentum with her brand new single “24 Hrs,” which sees a melodic assist from Lil Tjay. On the song, Kaash Paige smoothly beckons listeners to act on their impulses:

Pick up the phone, pick up the phone, know you’re home, know you’re home/ Call on me, call on me, wasting time on the lowest keys/ Say you tryna see wassup with me, can I be your company?/

“This song is about taking risks,” says Paige about the song. “You got 24 hrs to finally do something you’ve been waiting for.”

Back in 2020, Kaash Paige wrapped up her track-by-track video series for her Teenage Fever project, where she dropped a quick visual for each song on the album including ones for “London,” “Grammy Week” featuring fellow Texas native Don Toliver, and “Lost Ones.” The 13-song project dropped earlier that year in August and saw features from Isaiah Rashad, Don Toliver, ssgkobe, 42 Dugg, and K CAMP. Prior to that, she released her 2019 EP Parked Car Convos, which gained traction thanks to her most popular hit to date, “Love Songs.”

In terms of what Lil Tjay has been up to, the NYC rhymer has liberated loose cuts like the heartfelt “Forever In My Heart,” “Not In The Mood” with Fivio Foreign and Kay Flock, and “Christmas In A Cell.” In addition, the “Calling My Phone” rapper could be heard contributing his harmonies for peers like Jay Critch, Tee Grizzley, G Herbo, Bas, Pop Smoke, YNW Melly, Joyner Lucas, French Montana, Polo G, and Nafe Smallz.

Be sure to press play on “24 Hrs” by Kaash Paige and Lil Tjay down below.