Last month, K Camp shared his most recent project, Vibe Forever. The well-received body of work included appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy across 12 songs. Preceding the album were singles like “Woozie” and “Holy Spirit” and fans have since gotten to enjoy accompanying visuals for both.

Today (Sept. 1), the Atlanta-bred star returns with his latest music video from the project, this time for “Milwaukee.” Co-directed by Spike Ree and Creed, the new clip sees K Camp riding around in his Porsche as he enjoys some views while his bars play:

Sometimes I be tweakin’ but I got my reasons, money on your head, they gon’ stop you from breathin’/ Cuz told me aunt’nem, they all miss me, like I don’t miss them, me and you been beefin’ lately, get it out your system, me and you been beefin’ lately, get it out your/ Plug be depressed, free that n***a Ralo (Free that boy, yeah)

Lick all on my b**ch and go eat tacos bust ’til I see the rewards/ Money makе a b**ch wanna slob, makin’ movies, tell ’em rеcord/ Diamonds shine, you can tell I’m on my job (Yeah), all the real ones in the building say yeah (Talk to ’em)

Vibe Forever follows last year’s full-length FLOAT album. That project boasted appearances from Trey Songz, Mooski, and PnB Rock, the last of whom was featured on the Ginuwine-sampling “Life Has Changed” single. Prior to that was Kiss 5, a solid ending to the fan-favorite series that he started back in 2013. Months later, he circled back around to drop the deluxe version of the project, which added six tracks and a new feature from Sevyn Streeter.

Be sure to press play on K Camp’s brand new music video for “Milwuakee” down below.