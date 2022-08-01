By Regina Cho
  08.01.2022

Over the weekend, K Camp shared his latest project, Vibe Forever. The newly released body of work includes appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy across 12 songs. Preceding the album were singles like “Woozie” and “Holy Spirit.” On the latter track, K Camp glides over some harmonious choir sounds thanks to production by Eric Billingsly and Harto Beats:

I can’t chase no hoes but I can chase a check though (Ayy) my weed is loud like a Greek step show (Step)/ I be on point just like (Ooh) Bledsoe (Just like Bledsoe) that pussy slap, it be hard to let go (One more)/ I can’t chase no hoes but I can chase a check though (Yeah)/ My weed is loud like a Greek step show (Yeah, ooh, yeah) I be on point just like (Ooh) Bledsoe/ That pussy slap, it be hard to let go (Let’s go)

Vibe Forever marks the end of an era for K Camp as he says good bye to his label contract. “This my LAST album with a major label and I’m officially an independent artist,” he captioned his celeboratory Instagram post. “It feel good to [be] FREE.”

Last year, K Camp dropped off his full-length FLOAT album. Prior to the project’s release, the Atlanta native linked up with PnB Rock to recreate a classic R&B track with their “Life Has Changed” single, which samples “Differences” by Ginuwine. FLOAT served as a follow-up to Kiss 5, a solid ending to his fan-favorite series that boasted cuts like “What’s On Your Mind.” Months later, the Atlanta artist circled back around to drop the deluxe version of the project, which added on six tracks and a new feature from Sevyn Streeter.

Be sure to press play on K Camp’s brand new project titled Vibe Forever down below.

K Camp

