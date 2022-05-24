K Camp is steadily gearing up to take over the summer as he revs up his engine and prepares to unleash a few new tracks he kept tucked away. His latest offering is the freshly released “Woozie” single, a kickback-ready cut that features production from XL Eagle, FOREVEROLLING, and Chase Millie. Accompanying the song is an energy-filled music video that brings the lyrics to life as K Camp and his people party the night away:

Say you want a birkin or a Louis, let the top down she a groupie/ She an opp bitch, she a goofy, bring them racks out, make her woozie/ All these hoes toxic but me too I ain’t shit, she don’t want love man that bitch want a trip/ Thinking you going play me out some rack you a trip, whole mob had them goodies feel like gimp

I just hit a bitch in some Burberry flippers, she just put a blunt to them sexy ass lippers/ I got what she want and I got what she need, shawty know that this dick ain’t for free/ I can’t love no bitch that don’t love me, I can’t love no bitch that don’t love me

Last year, K Camp dropped off his full-length FLOAT album. Prior to the project’s release, K Camp linked up with PnB Rock to recreate a classic R&B track with their “Life Has Changed” collab, which samples “Differences” by Ginuwine. FLOAT served as a follow-up to Kiss 5 , a solid ending to his fan-favorite series that boasted cuts like “What’s On Your Mind.” Months later, the Atlanta artist circled back around to drop the deluxe version of the project, which now includes six additional tracks and a new feature from Sevyn Streeter.

Be sure to press play on K Camp’s official music video for “Woozie” down below.