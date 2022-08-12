Just as July came to a close, K Camp shared his most recent project, Vibe Forever. The newly released body of work includes appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy across 12 songs. Preceding the album were singles like “Woozie” and “Holy Spirit.” Today (Aug. 12), he returns to share the official visual for the latter track. In the clip, K Camp glides over the sounds of a harmonious choir thanks to production by Eric Billingsly and Harto Beats:

I can’t chase no h**s but I can chase a check though (Ayy) my weed is loud like a Greek step show (Step)/ I be on point just like (Ooh) Bledsoe (Just like Bledsoe) that p**sy slap, it be hard to let go (One more)/ I can’t chase no h**s but I can chase a check though (Yeah)/

My weed is loud like a Greek step show (Yeah, ooh, yeah) I be on point just like (Ooh) Bledsoe/ That p**sy slap, it be hard to let go (Let’s go), last h** I chased was the last h** I chased (Swear)/ Spazzing in this b**ch, this ain’t the last blunt I faced (Uh)/

Last year, K Camp dropped off his full-length FLOAT album. Prior to the project’s release, the Atlanta native linked up with PnB Rock to recreate a classic R&B track with their “Life Has Changed” collab, which samples “Differences” by Ginuwine. FLOAT served as a follow-up to Kiss 5 , a solid ending to his fan-favorite series that boasted cuts like “What’s On Your Mind.” Months later, the Atlanta artist circled back around to drop the deluxe version of the project, which now includes six additional tracks and a new feature from Sevyn Streeter.

Be sure to press play on K Camp’s brand new music video for “Holy Spirit” down below.