Back in September, Jessie Reyez shared YESSIE, an 11-song body of work with a sole guest appearance from 6LACK on “FOREVER.” Yesterday (Dec. 19), the Toronto-born singer returned to share the official music video for that track. Directed by Dane Collison, the new visual sees the duo spend some quality time together outdoors as Reyez sings over production by Pomo:

“Passwords, that means you love me, I can give you what you ask for/ Say you need a shooter, I can do it from the half-court, I can change your life up, painting murals on your passport (Louie), future kids all on the dashboard/ Oh, I like every flaw I see in you, this is all new but I hope I got what you need too (I hope I got what you need)/ ‘Cause sometimes somebody loves somebody, but that body don’t love ’em back”

Reyez’s previous full-length album was 2020’s BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US. That project included features from Eminem and 6LACK across 14 tracks. A month after its release, the “Promises” singer would provide an official deluxe upgrade, adding on three songs and new collaborations with JID, Melii, Rico Nasty, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Outside of her own releases, she can be heard featured on recent tracks like “more than i should” by Kehlani and “Courtside” by DVSN.

6LACK has dished out plenty of guest verses on other collaborations throughout 2022, including “Hold Me” by Rema, “Nothing More” by Calvin Harris, “Ain’t No Way” by Denzel Curry, and most recently, “Tell Me It’s Over” by Jacquees.

Be sure to press play on Jessie Reyez’s brand new music video for “FOREVER” featuring 6LACK down below.