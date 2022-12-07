Yesterday (Dec. 6) SZA appeared on HOT 97’s Nessa On Air, expressed her disappointment that she could of had more features her new album SOS, but so many of her anticipated collaborators didn’t turn in their verses on times.

“For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse, so I can’t be too mad. But also, in the same token, it’s like, ‘Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me.’ But I’m sure they felt the same way for me,” the singer expressed to host Nessa Diab.

As previously reported by REVOLT TV, on Monday (Dec. 5) SZA revealed the album’s official trailer and tracklist. SOS is the “No Love” hitmaker’s second studio album and it is set to be released this Friday (Dec. 9). The project will feature tracks with Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. It also contains 23 songs and house previously released singles including “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” “Good Days.”

The New Jersey native expressed how grateful she is of Scott, who also appeared on her debut album CTRL. “I really appreciate that he’s just a consistent friend in my life and really believes in me as an artist,” SZA said.

She added, “I’m grateful Phoebe showed up for me, I didn’t think she would come to the studio in person. She did, which is crazy. We laughed, it’s just hilarious.” Speaking on Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s feature she stated,“It was definitely like, ‘I doubt that this is going to be allowed to be on the album,’ but it surprisingly was. I talked to his estate. It really just came from a piece of documentary footage from Rodney Jerkins, and he was sweet enough to let me use that. [Ol’ Dirty Bastard] was freestyling in the back of the footage, so I took the audio.”

You can check out SZA’s official album trailer and tracklist for her new album below: