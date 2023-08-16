Earlier today (Aug. 16), Usher unveiled a new video for “Boyfriend,” which is produced by Believve, Tricky Stewart, Camper, Laney Stewart, and Rico Love. The track stars Keke Palmer and sees the two living it up in Las Vegas — all as the Atlanta veteran taunts his love interest’s significant other on wax. “Somebody said that your boyfriеnd’s lookin’ for me, oh, that’s cool, that’s cool, well he should know I’m pretty easy to find, just look for me wherever he sees you,” Usher sings on the upbeat number.

While promoting the collaboration, Palmer honored the “Confessions” icon on social media. “Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for In The Mix,” she revealed. “You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer.”

She continued, “You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am. I know I’m a girl, but when I watched your videos, I never wanted to be the girl in them, I wanted to be YOU. Thank you for making a dream come true.”