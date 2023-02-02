Back in 2022, Jane Handcock decided to merge her music with the blockchain universe by releasing her latest project, World of Women, as an NFT. Last month, the Bay Area talent officially liberated said body of work to all streaming platforms for fans to enjoy.

Containing 13 soulful tracks, World of Women boasts additional appearances from DJ Drama, October London, and Snoop Dogg, the last of whom brought Handcock along for the relaunch of the iconic label Death Row Records. The closing cut, “I Wanna Thank Me 2.0,” is an updated version of Snoop’s “I Wanna Thank Me” that’s centered around giving yourself credit for overcoming the many obstacles and pitfalls experienced on the journey to success:

“I wanna thank me, yes me, for believe when nobody else believed, when I didn’t have a dime, I always dreamed, when every day felt like night, I’d rise in the morning, I got to thank me, proud of me, thank you me, you welcome me, when nobody else there, you were always there for me, oh, d**n, girl, how you really feel now?”

“I Wanna Thank Me 2.0” also boasts a matching video that begins with an introduction from Snoop. Handcock can then be spotted delivering her vocals in a room surrounded by candles and floral arrangements, keeping the main focus on her and the song’s inspirational words.

Having previously worked with the likes of Raphael Saadiq, Kelly Rowland, Tyrese, and Teddy Riley, the past few years or so have seen Handcock providing fans with quality releases like Fa Real, Summer Type Flow, and her Where’s Jane? EPs. A couple of weeks ago, she dropped off the impressive “God Tyme Flow,” proving that she’s just as ill with the raps and she is with the harmonies.

Check out both World of Women and the aforementioned clip for “I Wanna Thank Me 2.0” below. Also included is an amazing live set for Snoop‘s “Shot In The Dark” series.