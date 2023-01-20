Tems made a humble brag while honoring one of hip hop’s biggest legends. Yesterday (Jan. 19), the Nigerian singing sensation went on Twitter and expressed how she felt after discovering that Snoop Dogg wanted to collaborate with her.

“How you know you tha [goat] is when you attract the all the [goats],” wrote the “Free Mind” singer. “It don’t take too long for a GOAT to recogni[z]e another GOAT. But the sheep, they always blind af.”

This tweet came after the Doggfather made it public in a viral video that he loves Tem’s music and we wanted to do a song with her.

“So Tems, when [are] we going to make a record,” questioned Snoop. “You know I’m a fan. I had to get that out of the way, now let’s get to the s**t. Let’s make a f**ken hit record girl,” he empathetically suggested. The 51-year-old rapper explained that the vibe of her music influences his entire family to dance. “I need one with you,” he added.

Snoop Dogg sends a video to Tems saying he’s a big fan & they should make a hit record together 🤯❤️ pic.twitter.com/LeOtn0jAAB — TEMS SZN (@temsszn) January 19, 2023

Tems broke out on the scene in 2020 when fellow Nigerian star Wizkid featured her on his song “Essence,” which landed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s US Afrobeats Songs chart and peaked at No. 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Since then, she has maintained her international stardom. In April 2022, Future featured her and Drake on “WAIT FOR U” from his latest album, I Never Liked You. The track debuted at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100, and the Lagos State-born songstress earned her first No. 1 record. The song also received Grammy nominations in the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance categories, and went triple Platinum.

Although Pluto sampled the track, he still included her on the song’s credits and the Atlanta rapper thanked her for helping him reach that milestone.

“Even tho wait for u is a sample and not an original recording, I still put featuring @temsbaby, he wrote on Twitter. “If u wasn’t familiar with her work. Thank u Tems.” Check that tweet out below.