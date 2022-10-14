The American Music Awards (AMAs) has introduced a new category strictly for Afrobeats artists.

The category is called Favorite Afrobeats Artists and the first set of nominees for this year’s award ceremony includes Burna Boy, CKay, Tems, Fireboy DML, and Wizkid.

Nigerian singers Wizkid and Tems lead the African continent into the AMAs after securing nominations in three other categories. Wizkid’s hit single “Essence” featuring Tems is nominated for Favorite R&B Song. Future’s hit single “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems is nominated for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Hip-Hop Song.

As previously reported by REVOLT, this news comes after the Recording Academy announced they had plans to create an Afrobeats category for the Grammys. The Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. confirmed this at the Global Citizens Festival in Ghana on Saturday, Sept. 24. He stated that they started the process by meeting with the key players and creatives that includes artists, producers, songwriters, and executives in the Afrobeats genre.

It is clear that Afrobeats has become a world phenomenon as artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and many others have pushed the genre passed Africa, making it one of the leading music genres in the globe.

The AMAs is one of the biggest fan voted award show that’s rewards top achievements made by the most popular artists in the world. Nominations for the 2022 AMAs were announced on Thursday (Oct. 13). Latin artist Bad Bunny is the most nominated with eight, followed by Beyoncé and Taylor Swift with six nominations each. Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd are next up with five nominations each. Voting is now open.

The 50th annual American Music Awards will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. It is set to air LIVE at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.