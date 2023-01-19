Today (Jan. 19), the NFL revealed that Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson are the two team captains for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Davidson will be the NFC captain joining head coach Eli Manning, and Snoop will run the AFC with Peyton Manning as head coach.

Snoop, who performed during last year’s Super Bowl, told People magazine that he’s prepared to come out victorious in the competition.

“I’m comin’ back to the NFL field, but this time, instead of performing, I’m going head-to-head with Pete and competing for the title of The Pro Bowl Games Champion,” said the Long Beach rapper. “The competition is going to go off, but we all know that Peyton and our AFC squad are gonna do some big things. We’ll end up on that podium.”

Davidson on the other hand will be playing the game with his family in mind. The “Saturday Night Live” alum told the publication that he’s “doing this to impress my Uncle Mike.”

.@SnoopDogg & Peyton Manning with the AFC.

Pete Davidson and @EliManning with the NFC. The official captains of the #ProBowlGames. 🔥 📺: #ProBowlGames live from Vegas — Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12pm PT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/P76GIMeRPB — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2023

The Pro Bowl Games is a multi-day AFC vs. NFC live competition that begins on ESPN on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The top-voted NFL players will compete in skills challenges followed by 7-on-7 AFC vs. NFC action-packed flag football games at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

In addition to being named one of the Pro Bowl captains, Snoop was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Yesterday (Jan. 18), REVOLT reported that the Doggfather will join Missy Elliott, JAY-Z, Jermaine Dupri, and Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of The Neptunes as other hip hop acts in the prestigious group.

The 51-year-old legendary rapper released his debut project, Doggystyle, with Death Row Records in 1993. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 806,858 copies in its first week, which was the record for a debuting artist and the fastest-selling hip hop album ever at the time. Since then, he has received 16 total Grammy nominations for his work throughout his career.