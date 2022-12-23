On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray premiered the latest episode of their podcast, “Let’s Go!,” which saw Snoop Dogg as their guest. During the exchange, the Long Beach legend opened up about the World Cup, supporting future generations, the holidays and more. At one point, Brady asked Snoop about “the most stoned” that he’s ever been in his life, and the Doggystyle emcee gave a hilarious response that involved Willie Nelson:

“We was in Amsterdam on 4/20 and [Nelson] was doing a concert out there… Willie had a vape, a joint. I had a blunt and he had a pipe. So me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one. He whooping my ass, and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher. And he just keep passing it to me, and I’m like, ‘This old muthaf**ker’s out smoking me,’ and I’m trying to stop, but I can’t, ’cause I don’t wanna show no signs of weakness.”

He continued: “So then 15 minutes into the session, I say, ‘Willie, hey man, let’s get something to eat, man.’ And we go to Kentucky Fried Chicken, right, so we in the back of the van, and when they bring the chicken from the drive-thru, they give it to us, and me and Willie both put our hands in the bucket at the same time. And we grab the same piece of chicken, Tom, and I look at Willie and I say, ‘It’s yours, cuz’ (laughs).”

Lori Levine/Getty Images

Back in October, Snoop announced that he was the official spokesperson for Tsumo Snacks’ Snazzle Os, a cannabis-infused product that’s said to capture “the essence of classic snappy onion snacks.” Also notable is the fact that Tsumo Snacks received an investment from Casa Verde, a company that Snoop aligned with last January.

You can check out Snoop‘s appearance on “Let’s Go!” below.