An employee at a KFC in St. Louis has been hospitalized after a customer grew upset when he was told that the restaurant was out of corn.

According to AP News, the incident occurred on Monday (Dec. 12) evening when a man attempted to place an order in the drive-thru line. After being told that the establishment was out of the food item, he became irate and began to threaten employees while still at the speaker box. Per investigators, the customer had a handgun in his possession when he drove up to the window. Following the interaction, a 25-year-old employee went outside to talk to him, however, he returned to the restaurant with a gunshot wound. An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department revealed that the shooting took place just after 6 p.m. in the city’s Central West End.

The victim, who was shot in the abdomen, is currently still in the hospital and remains in critical, but stable condition. Per sources, the driver fled the scene and at this time, has not yet been arrested. Police described the suspect as a Black male who is between 40 and 50 years old with a thin build and scruffy beard. They also said he was last seen wearing a jean jacket with a gray hood. Another employee was inside the store at the time of the shooting, but was not injured, according to the report.

As previously reported by REVOLT, a similar incident took place this past summer at another fast food chain in New York when a customer shot a McDonald’s employee over cold fries. The worker was shot in the neck after a woman’s 20-year-old son came to the restaurant when he heard people at the establishment laughing at his mother while the two were on FaceTime. Following a fight outside, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot that left the victim dead.