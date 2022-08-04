According to prosecutors, the McDonald’s worker shot in the neck over cold french fries is currently brain-dead and on life support, the New York Post reports.

During a preliminary hearing held on Thursday (Aug. 4), it was revealed that Michael Morgan could face upgraded homicide charges for the incident that took place at a McDonald’s located in New York’s Bedford-Stuyvesant borough.

“Your honor, the people anticipate a homicide charge on this case given the victim is currently on life support,” said Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Luis Paternina during Morgan’s arraignment. “The victim has been transported to Brookdale Hospital and has been brain-dead.”

Morgan’s girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, has also been charged for her connection to the shooting. Per reports, she allegedly handed him the gun prior to the incident.

Dunlap was arraigned and held on a $50,000 cash bail on Wednesday (Aug. 3) after officials says she admitted to having the gun.

As previously reported by REVOLT, an exchange between Morgan and the 23-year-old victim, Matthew Webb, began after Morgan’s mother complained to workers that her fries were cold and asked to speak with a manager.

At the time, she was on FaceTime with her 20-year-old son who came to the restaurant after hearing workers laughing at his mother during their phone conversation.

A fight between Webb and Morgan broke out in the store and soon made its way out onto the sidewalk. After Webb was struck in the face by the suspect, Morgan pulled out a gun and shot him in the neck once he got back up.

Upon being taken into custody on Monday night (Aug. 1), prosecutors say that not only did Morgan confess to the shooting, but he reportedly also shared his involvement to an unrelated 2020 homicide that took place just a few blocks away from the same McDonald’s.