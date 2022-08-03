According to various reports, a man in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn shot a McDonald’s employee in the neck.

Authorities say that it began when a 40-year-old woman complained to the restaurant staff that her french fries were cold. This led to an escalating argument with one of the employees, and in response, the customer is said to have contacted her 20-year-old son about the issue at hand. Her son reportedly traveled to the McDonald’s in question to confront the employee outside. He is accused of brandishing a handgun and shooting the employee, who was subsequently taken to Brookdale University Hospital and is currently in critical condition. The young man has since been taken into custody.

This shooting marks the latest in a series of violent events involving restaurant employees and their customers, particularly in regards to the New York City area. Back in May, a man began arguing with McDonald’s staff in East Harlem over problems with a kiosk. The man then used a box cutter to stab an employee who tried to defend his co-workers with a broom handle. Months prior, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Burger King.

Sanford Rubenstein, the attorney for the family of Bayron-Nieves, spoke to CBS New York about what recently took place:

“Cold french fries should not result in a shooting. At the end of the day, it’s gun violence all over this country, particularly in this city that has to be brought under control, and fast food restaurants are not the safe havens they used to be.”

Another fast food worker, Habib Sayed, opened up with CBS about the overall morale in the wake of what’s been taking place:

“One of our workers, he called me today, he don’t want to work no more… because of this. They said they’re scared … That’s why I don’t want to work at night. I told my boss, if you want to pay me like $100 an hour, I’m not going to work, because it’s crazy.”