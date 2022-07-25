A well-known bishop and his wife were robbed in the middle of a church service, and it was all caught on a live stream. Lamor Whitehead was conducting a sermon at Carnarsie, Brooklyn’s Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church when gunmen entered the sanctuary and ordered everyone not to move. A video making its rounds on the internet shows Whitehead standing at a pulpit before laying on the ground in compliance with the assailants. Several news reports have stated that $400,000 worth of jewelry was taken during the heist.

Not long after the incident, Whitehead took to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and support. He also described to everyone watching what took place:

“We were in church during morning service. And as I was preaching, I seen three to four armed men come in, and I just told my church — because see, when you’re a shepherd, right, you have to lead your sheep. You have to lead your sheep and you have to protect your sheep. And when I seen the armed men come in, you know, it was specifically for me. It was specifically for me, and of course my wife … I told everybody get down. Everybody just get down. I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot the church up or if they were just coming for a robbery.”

Whitehead then proceeded to provide viewers with information that he knew in regards to the robbers:

“They were Black men. They had masks, but I can see they face. … They took all of my wife’s jewelry and took all of my jewelry, and then they left. However, these young men didn’t know that cameras were on, and we know what car you was driving. … And we also know that you switched your clothes in the car, because I ran after them.”

You can check out videos showing both the aforementioned robbery and Lamor Whitehead’s response below.