By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.16.2022

One Houston family’s Valentine’s Day ended in tragedy after their 9-year-old daughter was shot and killed. Now, the parents of Arlene Alvarez are demanding justice for their fallen child.

On Monday (Feb. 14), the family was heading out for dinner when 41-year-old Tony Earls, a robbery victim, shot at the family’s truck in an alleged attempt to hit his attacker.

“Police said Earls had been robbed at gunpoint at a Chase Bank off Woodridge and shot at the robbery suspect, as they ran away. Earls then opened fire on Arlene’s family’s truck he thought the suspect jumped into,” Khou.com states.

The young Alvarez child was reportedly watching a movie in the back seat when she was hit by gunfire. Now her father, Armando Alvarez, wants answers.

“I told everybody to get down, and Arlene’s the only one that didn’t get down. She had her headphones in,” he said during a news conference. “My first question is why is this person out? Being a dad, seeing my wife, I’ve been up since 3 in the morning. Why is this person out on bond? My daughter’s not here. How are these things possible? I just don’t get it.”

The emotional father went on to say Earls’ actions were not in self-defense:

“Now he wants to say it’s self-defense. It’s not self-defense,” he insisted. “You don’t [claim] self-defense when a person is running already two blocks away from you, and you’re shooting at that person and then you decide to shoot at a truck just because he’s passing by at a public street. Now my daughter’s gone. I mean, come on.”

The Alvarez family took their daughter off life support on Tuesday (Feb 15). According to reports, Tony Earls is now in jail awaiting his next court appearance, and his bond is set at $100,000.

Arlene Alvarez was in fourth grade and loved being a big sister to her two brothers, her dad added. Our prayers go out to her parents and loved ones, who want justice as they plan her funeral. May she rest in peace.

