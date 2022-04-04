On Wednesday (March 30) director of the Chicago Film Office, Kwame Amoaku, used Facebook to let his followers know that he had been severely beaten during a robbery outside of his home.

“This [morning] I was attacked, beaten, and my car stolen by three kids. Thanks to all who have reached out. I’m in the ICU. I’m going to be ok,” Amoaku, 51, said in the social media post.

An incident report from the Chicago Police Department states that upon noticing the attempted robbery of his vehicle, Amoaku “confronted the offenders, who then began battering the victim with various objects.”

According to reports, the offenders fled in a gray Dodge Caravan, but returned moments later to continue battering Amoaku before leaving again.

Amoaku was taken to a local hospital and listed in serious but stable condition, suffering from a head injury and fractured arm. In addition to the brutal beating, Amoaku’s personal belongings were also taken.

A woman by the name of Kajma PrettyRain Amoaku who claims to be his daughter, posted on Facebook, “My dad was viciously attacked outside his home. He will be unable to work or cook for himself. Please donate if you are able . You never think this would happen to your family. Until it does,” along with a photo of Amoaku laying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace.

While an investigation is underway, authorities say no suspects are in custody at this time.

In addition to his role at the Chicago Film Office, Amoaku was also appointed to lead the city’s film office by Mayor Lori Lightfoot in July 2019. Amoaku has also served as the location manager for “Chicago Fire” and for the Netflix movie “Beats,” which details Chicago’s hip-hop scene.