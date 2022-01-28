Jury selection for the trial of the only officer charged in the Breonna Taylor shooting began on Friday (Jan. 28).

The jury selection process for former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Detective Brett Hankison is expected to last for weeks. On Friday, the jurors filled out questionnaires and Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith asked them not to read or discuss any news about the case.

“There are definitely people who want to see some form of justice and will take any piece of that,” said Parrish-Wright, who is running for mayor of Louisville. He added that Hankison’s trial “is a piece of that, but it’s not the original thing we set out for. We were asking for all those officers to be fired, arrested and prosecuted.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for blindly shooting into the homes of Taylor’s neighbors the night she was fatally shot. He, along with LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, fired over 30 shots into the 26-year-old’s apartment while serving a no-knock warrant. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the former detective fired 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment, but none of them struck her. The shots went through her patio door and three of them went through a wall that connected to a neighbor’s apartment.

None of the LMPD officers who were involved in the raid were charged for Taylor’s death.

Earlier this week, Hankison’s attorneys asked the judge to ban media from the individual juror questioning. The lawyers believe the jurors may be concerned that their identities could be exposed to the public.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are all felonies. If convicted, he faces one to five years in prison for each of the wanton endangerment counts.