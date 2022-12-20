Snoop Dogg has opened up about his time at Death Row Records prior to his 1997 exit.

During an appearance on the “85 South Show,” the legendary rapper said the death and chaos surrounding the label at the time had a significant impact on his decision to take his talents to Master P’s No Limit Records. “See that’s what you gotta understand. Ni**as broke my spirit,” he explained. “They broke me, man. They broke my spirit. Look, Doggystyle, workin’ on Doggfather, win my murder case, Dre leaves, Tupac get killed, Suge going to jail, Death Row want to kill me. That’s all in the same year.”

Furthermore, he said Master P exposed him to a side of the music industry that he had never seen before and opened his eyes to what life was like as a true businessman. “This was the first time s**t was in my name,” said Snoop, even noting the time Master P joined him as he purchased his own home and vehicle after signing the new deal. “Everything was in Suge Knight’s name [before].”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Gin and Juice” emcee made his dreams of one day owning Death Row Records a reality earlier this year. “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” said Snoop in a statement at the time. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Watch the full interview below.