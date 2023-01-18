Today (Jan. 18), the most recent class of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees were officially revealed, and Snoop Dogg is among the seven names on the list, according to Billboard. The California rapper, who has been a pop culture staple for several decades, will join previous inductees from the hip hop community like Missy Elliott, JAY-Z, Jermaine Dupri, and Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of The Neptunes with the new prestigious accolade.

The veteran emcee released his debut project, Doggystyle, with Death Row Records back in 1993. He has since gone on to receive 16 total Grammy nominations for his work throughout his career.

The 2023 class “represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity, and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world,” said Nile Rogers, the hall’s chair, in a statement.

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch… nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” he continued.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 with a mission to honor the people who were behind the music. A songwriter may only be considered for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song they wrote.

In regards to music releases, Snoop Dogg teamed up with DJ Drama last year to drop off Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It. The body of work served as their second collaborative mixtape and boasted appearances from Juicy J, Dave East, Seddy Hendrinx, and more across 13 total tracks. A few months afterward, he linked up with his fellow West Coast legends — E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube — to form Mount Westmore and drop off their debut project titled Snoop Cube 40 $hort.