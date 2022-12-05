Back in 2020, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort came together to form Mount Westmore, the West Coast’s very own supergroup. Their official debut album is arriving this Friday (Dec. 9) and will be titled Snoop Cube 40 $hort. Over the weekend, the four veteran rappers joined forces to drop “Activated,” a Shawn Ski and We Got Hits Productions-backed record. On the track, Ice Cube sets the tone by handling the opening verse:

“OD, f**k the police, bumpin’ oldies, like it’s ’83, n***a goatee a little salty/ I’m a OG, get up off me, you a softy, I ain’t with that, if you get in range, I might split that/ Snap that, like a Kit Kat, n***a, get back over with them hoodrats, yeah, punk b**ch, I ain’t too progressive/ Yeah, fool, my attitude’s aggressive, motherf**kers don’t like the pressure/ N***as rather act like some heathens, where I got the throne? From testosterone/ The rooster never leave its cock at home”

During a previous interview with REVOLT, Too $hort provided some hints about what fans can expect from Snoop Cube 40 $hort, or rather, its aftermath. “The album is one of the tentacles,” he said. “The music is second tier to what the tour would be. The music is great, but you really want the music out, so you can see what the f**k we’re going to do when we all go on tour together. That’s going to be the s**t.”

In related news, Snoop Dogg teamed up with DJ Drama last month to drop off Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It. The body of work served as their second collaborative mixtape and boasted appearances from Juicy J, Dave East, Seddy Hendrinx, and more across 13 total tracks.

Be sure to press play on Mount Westmore’s brand new “Activated” music video down below.