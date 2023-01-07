Players and coaches from all 32 of the NFL’s teams will show their support for Damar Hamlin this weekend by wearing t-shirts that read “Love for Damar 3” ahead of kick-off, said league Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday (Jan. 7).

As previously reported by REVOLT, the sports world was stunned when the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during Monday (Jan. 2) night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. For several gut-wrenching minutes, he laid on the field as team medical personnel administered CPR and ultimately carted him off to an ambulance in a visceral scene felt by onlookers in the stadium and the global audience.

The 24-year-old has already made remarkable progress despite being unconscious and intubated for days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Early Friday (Jan. 6) morning, his team provided fans with the following update: “Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight… His neurological function remains intact, and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.” Hamlin, who has only been in the league since 2021, also spoke with his teammates. The Buffalo Bill reported that while on FaceTime, he told them, “Love you boys,” and flexed his arms to make a heart with his hands.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

In a statement released on the NFL’s Twitter account, Goodell said Hamlin’s recovery, thus far, has “lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country.” He continued, “Seeing the entire NFL family — teams, players, coaches, and fans like you — band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient.”

In the wake of the terrifying ordeal, fans, current and retired pro football players, and team owners have all donated to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation toy drive. The GoFundMe originally set out to reach a goal of $2,500, but since Monday, nearly 240,000 people have chipped in to donate $8.2 million.

Read NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s full statement below.