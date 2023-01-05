The Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field during a live football game is said to be making “remarkable improvement,” according to his team.

On Thursday morning (Jan. 5), the Bill’s gave a medical update on the status of Damar Hamlin. The doctors told the team that the 24-year-old is still critically ill but is neurologically intact.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress,” said the team. “We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Hamlin’s teammate Kaiir Elam also went on Twitter and let his followers know how the second-year pro was recovering.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” Elam tweeted. “Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!”

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

On Monday (Jan. 3), Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during a live ESPN televised game. Hamlin stood up after the hit, but then he fell to the turf immediately. That’s when the paramedics rushed to the field and administered CPR multiple times. He was then carried off the field in an ambulance and rushed to an Ohio hospital, where he remains. His team made sure his life was restored on the field before transporting him.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” said the Bills in a statement. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The NFL has suspended the game and will not be made up.