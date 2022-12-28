The HBCU community lost one high-profile coach and gained another in less than a month. The Super Bowl champion, Pro Football Hall of Famer and nine-time Pro Bowl selection for the Baltimore Ravens Ed Reed has agreed to be the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman.

The university, located in Daytona Beach, announced the news Tuesday (Dec. 27) afternoon that Reed “entered an agreement in principle… to be its 16th head football coach.”

Details on the hiring are yet to be revealed, but the decision came after Bethune-Cookman fired its head coach Terry Sims in late November. Sims finished 2-9 in back-to-back seasons, and the last time the Wildcat won the MEAC came in 2015.

Reed, 44, is the biggest name to hit the HBCU market since Deion Sanders, who spent three years at Jackson State University before leaving for Colorado earlier this month. Bethune-Cookman will look to replicate the success Sanders had at JSU, where he finished with an overall record of 27-6.

Previously, the former defensive back served as a senior football adviser at his alma mater, the University of Miami, under head coach Mario Cristobal. Miami’s athletic director Dan Radakovich spoke on Reed becoming a head coach.

“We are excited to hear that Ed has been named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman,” Radakovich said. “Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform, and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes [over] the past three years. He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats program, and the entire Miami family wishes him all the best.”

Reed, who is from Louisiana, was part of the Hurricanes’ 2001 national championship team, and before joining the their staff, he served as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

In 2002, the Baltimore Ravens selected Reed in the first round of the NFL draft. He played safety there until the 2012 season. During his time in the pros, he led the league in interceptions three times. He holds the NFL record for interception return yards. He also won the 2004 AP Defensive Player of the Year award.