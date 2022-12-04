It’s official: Deion Sanders will be coaching the Colorado Buffaloes next season. Sanders publicly announced his exit yesterday (Dec. 3) after Jackson State University rolled over Southern University 43-24 in the SWAC Championship game.

Prime Time took to social media to break the news. Despite earning a reported $5 million salary, he insisted the next chapter of his career isn’t driven by money.

“It’s not about a bag but rather the chance to create opportunities for African American coaches,” said Sanders, who finished with a 27-5 record at JSU. “I feel like I have to do something about it. There have been four or more African American coaches at the next level that have been terminated… That’s a problem that many don’t think about.”

Sanders added: “My challenge is still to provoke change, no matter where I am. I’m 55 and don’t plan on changing anytime soon. God made me like this, and I think God is pleased with what he created.”

The Buffaloes are excited that Prime Time will be joining its program. The university’s athletic director, Rick George, praised coach Sanders and his iconic persona. He feels that his attitude will be perfect for Colorado, a school that has only had two winning seasons since 2005.

“There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge, and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders,” George said in a statement. “Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I’m confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character.”

Sanders’ record as an American athlete is impressive. He’s been inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame. He played in the NFL for 14 seasons, won two Super Bowls, and competed for several Major League Baseball teams from 1989 through 2001.

Even though Colorado has officially named Sanders as its next head coach, his job at Jackson State isn’t over yet.

Sanders told Jackson State players that he will coach the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 against North Carolina Central in Atlanta.