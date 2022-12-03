Deion Sanders’ last game as Jackson State University’s head football coach may end today (Dec. 3) after the Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars in the SWAC Football Championship title game.

Albeit unconfirmed, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Sanders is expected to accept a position as head coach of Colorado University’s Buffaloes football team. Sanders has since gone public about Colorado’s offer, and both parties are seemingly optimistic about the move.

A Colorado staff source close to ESPN said Prime Time and his associates have been very transparent about his exit from Jackson, Mississippi. “They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” the staff source told ESPN. “If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado.”

The Buffaloes’ football program has reportedly already prepared materials upon Sanders’ arrival in Boulder, Colorado. Sanders and his associates have also supposedly spent the week recruiting potential coaching staff to join him at his new job. Additionally, the source said Sanders has been in contact with a high-profile player in the NCAA transfer portal, swaying him not to commit because he won’t return to Jackson State.

Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State, where the Tigers have an 11-0 record this year and will play in the SWAC championship game today at 3 p.m. If JSU can pull off the victory against the Southern University Jaguars — who they defeated 35-0 earlier this year — the Tigers will conclude an undefeated season, repeat as SWAC champions, and earn a trip to the Celebration Bowl in what might be Prime Time’s last game as JSU’s head coach.

During his three-year tenure as JSU’s coach, Sanders has gone 26-5 and 22-2 in the past two years.

Meanwhile, Colorado fired its head coach, Karl Dorrell, this past October in the middle of a 0-5 start in his third season there. The Buffaloes finished the season 1-11.