Friends and family mourn the loss of Southern University and A&M cheerleader Arlana Miller after the freshman posted an alarming message to social media on Wednesday. In the note she allegedly announced plans to take her life.

“We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a freshman Southern University Cheerleader,” read an official statement from the HBCU located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “On May 4, 2022, at approximately 9PM, Southern University Athletic Department was notified of a social media post which ultimately led to this unfortunate announcement.”

Miller was a freshman student pursuing a degree in agriculture. It was her first year as a cheerleader for the university.

“Arlana made an impact on our team in a short time,” said SU Cheerleading Coach Floyd Sias in an official statement. “She was extremely dedicated to her sport, a tremendously hard worker, and a warm and engaging young woman. She will be missed. Our thoughts are with her family; her teammates and friends.”

The university’s athletic department also issued a statement thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time.

“Southern Athletics sends our sympathy to Arlana’s family and friends,” said SU Director of Athletics Roman Banks “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire SU community. Jaguar Nation is a close community and we grieve together during this difficult time. Arlana’s teammates and coaches are also in mourning, and we are grateful for everyone who is helping and supporting the team.”

With Mental Health Awareness Month underway, the university iterated that the mental and physical wellbeing of its students are a top concern, especially during a tragedy like this.

“The mental and physical wellbeing of our students is one of the University’s highest priorities, therefore, our University Counseling Center (UCC) and partners are available for any students who may need support during this difficult time,” Banks continued. “We will have counseling available all day on the 3rd floor of the A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse for student athletes and department staff.”