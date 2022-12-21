An Alabama mother traveling to New York was arrested on Tuesday (Dec. 20) at Miami International Airport after surveillance caught her throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines gate attendant.

The incident happened after the mother thought the airline employees lost her kids after a reconnecting flight. According to police, the altercation left the employee “battered.” A witness who saw the situation transpire said, “She went into a panic mode.”

Investigators said Camilia McMillie, 25, faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following the assault that happened Tuesday.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, McMillie, who is from Birmingham, was traveling to New York City and checked into her flight at gate D-39 after being rebooked for missing her previous flight. That’s when her two children, ages 6 and 8, walked to the restroom unnoticed, according to the arrest report. She then took her anger out on the American Airlines workers.

Woman arrested after destroying several computers inside the terminal at Miami International Airport. pic.twitter.com/jihwifvGyj — The Great Reset Times (@TGRTimes) December 21, 2022

Investigators reported McMillie “pulled the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter, damaging the equipment and countertop area” and “as she continued to scream, she then grabbed the computer monitor and threw it at the gate agent, striking her in the shoulder.” The Miami police left a statement on the alleged battery, claiming that the mother ordered them to find her kids:

“While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms. Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children.”

FOX Business obtained an affidavit by the police, and it said the American Airlines employee suffered a bruise to her right shoulder, while McMillie is believed to have caused over $10,000 in damages. Police also told FOX Business that the Florida Department of Children and Families has custody of McMillie’s children.

American Airlines has since released a statement regarding the incident:

“Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines, and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time.”