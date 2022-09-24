Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.24.2022

A distraught Alabama family is seeking answers after receiving disturbing photos of a loved one who is currently incarcerated in one of the state’s prisons. On Friday (Sept. 23), graphic photos of 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan began circulating on social media as his sister, Kassie Vaughan, decried how her brother’s human rights were allegedly being violated.

According to Kastellio’s sister, her brother is an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility. WSFA-TV obtained court documents and a statement from the Department of Alabama Corrections stating that he is serving a 25-year sentence, and will not be eligible for parole consideration until June of 2027. 

The viral images show Kastellio emaciated and seemingly struggling to remain alert. In her emotional plea for help on social media, Kassie wrote, “My brother’s health is rapidly declining. As you can see in these photos, he is extremely malnourished. In these particular photos, he cannot walk nor stand. He is weak and vulnerable. My last visitation with my brother was [on] July 24, 2022. He was in good condition. I am not a doctor, but his health seems to be deteriorating.”

About three weeks ago, the 32-year-old underwent surgery to remove a portion of his small intestine. Kassie claims the facility never reached out to her family, instead they learned of the procedure from an inmate days after it was completed. “The inmate said it was less than 32 hours that he was back in there with 32 staples going down his abdomen,” she told the Alabama news station. She also claimed her brother lost around 75 pounds and accused the prison of neglecting Kastellio’s health.

On Saturday (Sept. 24), Kassie shared on social media that her brother was being transferred. “We do not know his health status. Our attorney is working with us and Kastellio. We are still doing everything we can,” she wrote. The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, confirmed in a statement that Kastellio was moved to Stranton Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Alabama where he will receive additional medical treatment.

You can read Merritt’s complete statement in the following tweet.

Warning: Kacie’s post contains graphic images of Kastellio’s condition. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kassie Vaughan (@k.assieeeee)

