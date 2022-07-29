The family of a 14-year-old high school football player is looking for answers after he drowned during a team outing, 3WKYC reports.

According to reports, Toshaye Pope was pulled from the Melanie Lake in Uniontown on July 21 and was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where he passed away from his injuries on July 23.

A family attorney says that the teen’s parents were never notified that the team would be going swimming at the lake and did not learn of the activity until the received a call from law enforcement as their son was rushed to the hospital.

“The family is heartbroken and in grief because of the loss of their son,” said family attorney Allen Tittle. “This young man was the kind of son every parent would hope for – not only was he a scholar-athlete, but also his positive personality could light up the room. Obviously, the family is devastated.”

Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack also issued a statement following Pope’s death.

“The Akron Public Schools family is saddened by the news of the passing of this young man and has begun an inquiry into just what happened,” said Mack. “We are offering grief counseling and ask for prayers for the family.”

Per officials, the 14-year-old was an incoming freshman at the Akron Early College High School, however, he had been granted permission to play on the Ellet High School football team due to the fact that his institution did not have a team.

“A freshman football player’s family should not have to worry about whether their son is going to come home from team events,” Tittle continued in the statement. “We intend to get answers for Toshaye’s grieving family and request prayers as they try to get through this unthinkable loss. We will investigate whether safety rules were followed by all involved; and if they were not, hold those responsible for their actions.”