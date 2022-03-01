Naya Rivera’s family has settled their wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County. Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey filed the lawsuit on behalf of their 6-year-old son Josey in November of 2020 after the former “Glee” star’s tragic death.

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” a lawyer representing Rivera’s family’s said in a statement on Monday (Feb. 28).

“Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy,” it continued.

According to the statement, the settlement is still “subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16.”

As reported by REVOLT, Dorsey and Rivera’s estate sued Ventura County, California; the county’s Parks and Recreation Management; and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Rivera tragically drowned while boating with her son on Lake Piru, which the suit claimed has a “deadly history.” However, there wasn’t “a single sign” anywhere near the lake warning of its “strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop-offs,” the suit claimed.

The suit also argued that the pontoon boat Rivera rented lacked the proper safety features and equipment that are necessary under U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.

The actress, who was a “strong” swimmer, was one of “more than two dozen people who have drowned in Lake Piru since 1959,” the suit added.

As reported, Rivera was confirmed dead on July 13, 2020 after authorities’ five-day search-and-rescue operation at the lake. The actress was declared missing after boat rental staff discovered her son sleeping aboard the boat she rented without her.

An autopsy later ruled Rivera’s cause of death as accidental drowning and authorities said she likely saved Josey’s life by putting him back on the boat before she drowned. The 33-year-old was laid to rest later that month.