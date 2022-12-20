Seems like DaBaby can’t lose when it comes to lawsuits. Nearly every time he’s in legal trouble, his defense team wins the battle. Now, they can rejoice over another victory.

On Monday (Dec. 19), according to TMZ, a jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago. A criminal battery charge was also previously dropped.

In 2020, Kenneth Carey, a Florida promoter, claimed that the North Carolina rapper physically assaulted him over a failed payment.

Allegedly, the dispute between Carey and DaBaby started after the men began to argue over the rapper’s team’s demand for an additional $10,000 to cover the cost of damages that they had to pay for their rental car. Carey refused to hand over the cash, and that’s when DaBaby allegedly beat up and robbed the promoter and his friend.

During the fight, Carey suggested they had lost personal items such as money and a cellphone. Innocent bystanders captured the brawl on video and Carey and his team filed a civil suit over the alleged battery assault in February of that year. Carey sued DaBaby for $6 million in damages for breach of contract, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. DaBaby then filed a countersuit against the Miami promoter for unspecified damages, accusing him of using his photo and name to promote events without his permission.

After coming out victorious in the case, the “Rockstar” rapper’s attorney, Drew Findling, spoke with TMZ.

“Along with our client, Jonathan Kirk (DaBaby), we are thrilled that this federal jury, after a five-day trial, came to the same conclusion that we have maintained for almost three years – that these plaintiffs were attempting to use the legal system to shake down Mr. Kirk.”

Findling continued, “Mr. Kirk deserves all the credit in the world for not caving in to these plaintiffs’ cash demands and having the confidence in the facts and his legal team to take this to a jury trial for a complete and total victory!”