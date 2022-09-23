Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  09.23.2022

Although DaBaby hasn’t been necessarily in good graces with the masses lately, he is still one of the hottest active rappers out. Since the release of his third album Blame It On Baby back in 2020, the Charlotte rapper has dropped Better Than You (collaboration mixtape with NBA Youngboy) and Back on my Baby Jesus S**t Again EP. However, it still seems that he has been a bit low key for some odd reason. While there’s a lot of music that is deemed “here today, gone tomorrow,” DaBaby always makes sure his name is at the front of everyone’s brain. Whether it’s his music, him making headlines for something he said or did, or releasing an attention-grabbing visual, he knows how to keep his name buzzing. Today (Sept. 23), Kirk returns with some much needed heat on his fourth studio album Baby On Baby 2.

As you all may know, DaBaby is known for being in the headlines for the wrong reasons. More times than not, he uses those moments to capitalize and he hasn’t been too present in the bylines lately for his behavior outside of music. This is the reason why many fans have been trying to figure out what he’s been up to but with the release of Baby On Baby 2, they see why.

As we enter the fall season, DaBaby strategically steps up to bat as he hits a homerun with his latest LP. At this point, he has a point to prove seeing as though a number of people claimed he “fell off.” Baby On Baby 2 will certainly put the naysayers to shame. Check it out now!

