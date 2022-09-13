REVOLT’s VP of Legal Affairs Desiree Talley is making boss moves with a brand new podcast on the way. “POPLAW” will take a deep dive into business, law and pop culture as she dissects the intricacies of courtroom drama.

Listeners can expect to get the tea on contract disputes and infringement claims between their favorite celebrities and popular corporations. The first episode debuts today (Sept. 13), and will take a look at headlining topics such as RICO charges against rappers like Young Thug and Gunna. Her first guest on “POPLAW” will be four-time Grammy Award-winning producer, instrumentalist, musical director and CEO Larrance Rance Dopson. The talented entertainer has worked on “The Box” by Roddy Rich, “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai, “These Walls” and “To Pimp a Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar.

Their “POPLAW” conversation will discuss how in light of recent situations, rappers are now learning to creatively express themselves through music while dodging the legal system that attempts to use their lyrics in court. Talley is a successful entertainment lawyer with a passion for activism and Black art.

She has held previous roles at Viacom Media Networks, ASCAP, Pandora Media and Turner Entertainment Networks. With her many years worth of knowledge and experience, Talley is ready to break down “POPLAW” in a way that everyone can understand and relate to, making the podcast accessible for everyone.

“POPLAW is unique because I am using skills and experiences from my daily tradecraft as a lawyer to educate listeners on the law through real celebrity lawsuits. Through REVOLT Podcast Network, I am able to further my personal mission of the protection, education, and advancement of Black people, authentically and unapologetically,” she said in an exclusive statement.

Ready to listen? “POPLAW” can be found on REVOLT’s YouTube channel, Apple, Spotify and other major streaming services.