In 2022, podcasts are one of the most prominent forms of media and entertainment. Whether the subject is music, cooking, parenting, or education, podcasts have taken the media industry by storm and proven that they’re here to stay. With that being said, it’s only fitting to create a network that’s dedicated to podcasts for us and by us — and that’s where REVOLT comes in. REVOLT is prioritizing the culture (as always) with the launch of the REVOLT Podcast Network.

“Everything REVOLT does is with the culture in mind, and we’re excited to bring impactful new content with the REVOLT Podcast Network. This new initiative will provide a platform for many rising thought leaders, many of whom are incredible Black women, who will share compelling stories and insights with our audience,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. “Tapping into news, comedy, sports, business, entrepreneurship, among other topics, the REVOLT Podcast Network is a leading example of our commitment to creating entertaining and educational content while uplifting Black voices.”

Featuring knowledgeable and entertaining hosts such as Yung Miami, Smoke DZA, and Big Loon, there’s genuinely a bit of something for everyone. VP of Business Development and GM of REVOLT Podcast Network Aki Garrett spoke a bit about the importance of catering to Black listeners and focusing on Black culture. Explaining why that’s REVOLT’s mission, he said, “There is significant demand from Black podcast listeners for more authentic, entertaining and empowering content highlighting Black culture. Not only is REVOLT Podcast Network bringing new and creative audio podcast shows to market, we are also amplifying the voices of existing podcasts that will benefit from the cultural authority and megaphone REVOLT possesses. I am thrilled to officially launch REVOLT Podcast Network, which will become the go-to podcast destination for Black culture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

1. Caresha Please

When it comes to hip hop culture, it’s impossible to discuss female-driven rap without talking about the Florida-bred duo City Girls. The hip hop pair consists of JT and Caresha Brownlee, better known as Yung Miami. Miami is everything from a rapper and internet sensation to an entrepreneur. She’s also the host of “Caresha Please,” one of REVOLT’s newest podcasts.

“Caresha Please” made its official launch on June 9, and Yung Miami came out of the gate strong with an episode featuring hip hop legend Diddy. She followed up her debut with an episode featuring Kevin Gates and in just two episodes, “Caresha Please” garnered over 9.9 million views on YouTube alone. Miami is sure to get her guests talking with her unfiltered, raw, and honest interview skills, and each episode has its share of viral moments as a result.

2. Monuments to Me

Akilah Ffriend is a Bronx and Caribbean-made woman who can only be described as an opinionated gangster with an entrepreneurial soul. Tyi McCray is a former research scientist-turned-executive coach and DEI strategist. The two have teamed up to form “Monuments to Me,” REVOLT and Angry Media’s newest podcast focused on centering and investing in Black women. “Monuments to Me” is a safe space for Black women that promises to give them the opportunity to heal, build, and reflect.

3. Black Girl Stuff

“Black Girl Stuff” is REVOLT’s newest podcast focused exclusively on Gen Z and millennial Black women and the conversations that matter to them the most. With a panel of four young, Black women and one correspondent, there’s sure to be someone every Black woman can see herself in.

Whether it’s relationship talk, social justice, what’s happening in pop culture, current events, or Beyoncé’s latest album, Demetria Obilor, Brii Renee, Tori Brixx, Akilah Ffriend (also the host of “Monuments to Me”), and correspondent Kennedy Rue have you and every other Black woman covered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STACY IKE (@onetakestace)

4. human2human Podcast with Stacy Ike

Stacy Ike is the definition of a passionate storyteller and interviewer who brings welcoming energy to each story she’s highlighting. She’s an H-Town native with Nigerian roots and graduated from the University of Missouri with a major in journalism. She’s interviewed everyone from Viola Davis to Oprah Winfrey, and she was the very first live show host on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). Ike brings all these talents to her “human2human” podcast, where passion and purpose are found in every episode.

“REVOLT is a cultural staple in the community and joining the podcast network was in alignment with my passion to enrich the ‘human2human’ experience. ‘human2human’ invites vulnerability into every conversation, and I wanted that to be celebrated amongst people in every walk of life, which is where REVOLT Podcast Network and I align. I look forward to being at the helm of encouraging people to stay curious about their world and creating lasting impact that enlightens our community towards their highest selves within their relationships, careers, and personal lives,” says Stacy Ike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CareFreeBlackGirl, LLC (@carefreeblackgirlinc)

5. #CareFreeBlackGirl

“#CareFreeBlackGirl” is the only podcast on the market that’s dedicated to the average carefree Black girl. The panel of four carefree Black women — Nika, Kiana, Mimi Navah, and DJ Candy Raine — sit together to discuss everything from social justice to fashion, music, and self-care.

Nika is a digital music content creator based in Atlanta, Georgia. Her media company, Broke2dope.com, provides social media and PR services for several artists and brands, including Quality Control Music and Future’s Freebandz. Mimi is a media personality and digital strategist with her own radio show, where she’s interviewed everyone from DeVon Franklin to Chloe x Halle. DJ Candy Raine has deejayed for hip hop legends such as Killer Mike and newcomers on the scene such as Meg Thee Stallion. Kiana is an entertainment journalist from Jacksonville, Florida who brings different aspects of Black culture into her work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Wealth Renaissance Pod (@bwrpodcast)

6. Black Wealth Renaissance Podcast

The “Black Wealth Renaissance” podcast focuses on building Black wealth for the community from within by educating listeners on subjects such as ownership, group economics, and financial literacy. Led by a panel of four Black men, their podcast has found great success and is ranked No. 128 on Apple Business Podcasts.

David Bellard is a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Louisiana who focuses on helping small business owners grow their brands and utilize social media to its fullest potential. Jalen Clark is also a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Louisiana. He graduated from Northwestern State University with a degree in business administration. Kelly Rhodes is from Fort Worth, Texas and attended Louisiana Tech University, where he graduated with a degree in business management. Jarred Spiller is from Richardson, Texas (near Dallas) and attended Louisiana Tech University as well. His fraternity brother introduced him to the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” and he became hooked on financial education from that point forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wheeliewayne 👊🏾✊🏾👊🏾✊🏾 (@wheeliewayne)

7. Let’s Take A Ride

“Let’s Take A Ride” is one of the only podcasts focused on bike life and street-riding culture. The podcast brings in viewers’ favorite celebrities and immerses them into the culture in a way never seen before. From Fetty Wap to Safaree and even Kirk Frost, hosts GHB Shea and Wheelie Wayne take on the rider life in a completely new way.

GHB Shea has been street-riding since the early 80s in Harlem, New York. He’s been on several world tours with mainstream artists such as Fetty Wap, educating them about the culture and movement. Wheelie Wayne is known as “The Godfather Of Dirt Bike Culture” in Baltimore, possessing over 30 years of experience as a street-rider. He founded the Raise It Up bike brand and has even done stunts in movies such as Bad Boys 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by While Black Podcast (@while_black)

8. While Black

“While Black” is a social justice podcast focused on bringing listeners the absolute, unfiltered truth about what’s happening while Black. Another primary focus of the podcast is to provide its listeners with access to information and people that may be difficult to reach. The show has featured guests such as CeeLo Green, David Banner, and Martin Luther King III, who have all dropped different gems in their respective episodes.

Host Darius Hicks had this to say about “While Black”: “Joining the REVOLT Podcast Network was one of the easiest decisions I’ve made since launching the ‘While Black’ podcast. REVOLT leads culture from the intersection of hip hop and activism and aligns perfectly with ‘While Black’ as we inject knowledge, seed inspiration, and redefine the narrative for the culture.” Hicks also serves as a producer for the aforementioned “Monuments to Me” podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jahdai Pickett (@biggjah)

9. Blackbusters

“Blackbusters” is one of the only podcasts dedicated to diving into the history behind the culture’s favorite Black films. Bigg Jah is the host and he brings on a new guest each episode. Filmmakers, actors, writers and more all sit down with Bigg Jah to discuss the beautiful history behind some of our favorite films.

Bigg Jah, also known as Jahdai Pickett, is an actor, director, comedian, writer, and influencer based in Los Angeles. His sketches bring comedic energy to everyday relatable situations that his audience can’t get enough of. He got his start filming sketches for other comedians, but he’s now built his own fan base due to his funny takes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thick Threads Podcast (@thickthreadspodcast)

10. Thick Threads

“Thick Threads” is genuinely a podcast in its own lane. Each episode consists of hosts Persephanii and Patrick Cloud falling down a rabbit hole into the internet’s most hilarious and thickest threads. Whether from Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, or wherever else, “Thick Threads” breaks it down for you.

Stephanie Nelson, better known as Persephanii, is a Los Angeles-based model, actress, and influencer. In addition to her many titles, she also has a YouTube channel where she vlogs for her subscribers. Patrick Cloud is an internet personality most known on YouTube and Instagram. He’s the creator of “Roast Me,” “Great Taste,” and “Dad Jokes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Blowin Smoke Podcast (@blowinsmokepod)

11. Blowin Smoke Podcast

“Blowin Smoke” is the podcast about everyday situations that every listener can relate to while kicking back, hearing new perspectives, and of course, blowing some smoke. Hosted by JG and J’Jonah, the podcast’s most prominent guests include Richie Rich, LaRussell, and Juan Quesada (BackPack Boyz). New episodes release every Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalaa Shepard 🖖🏾 (@lalaashep)

12. The Progress Report

“The Progress Report” highlights stories from artists, creatives, and musicians, but more importantly, showcases interviews with your favorite artists. The show’s hosts are Lalaa Shepard, DJ eXeL, and Boss Britt, and they all bring a unique flavor to every episode.

“The Progress Report Media Group is more than a podcast; we are three female entrepreneurs from small cities who came to Atlanta years ago with big dreams and built our brand brick by brick. Joining REVOLT Podcast Network is an opportunity for us to share our unique personalities with the world and also shed light on untold stories from individuals who inspire us to stay progressive. As a Podcast partner, we are looking to expand our professional networks and brands and become one of the most recognized platforms worldwide for independent and mainstream artists and other entrepreneurs,” the crew said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Personal Party Podcast (@thepersonalpartypodcast)

13. The Personal Party

“The Personal Party” is the only podcast dedicated to hip hop heads and 420 culture. Smoke DZA, the Harlem-bred rap legend, and Show Broadway sit down with a panel of guests as they go back and forth about what’s pushing the culture forward. With past guests including some of the most respected names in the game, such as Wiz Khalifa, Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Joey Bada$$, the guys surely have a good thing going.

When talking about what “The Personal Party” means to the culture, Smoke DZA had this to say: “We love the fact that we can share energy and help continue to move the culture forward. We’re looking to expand our audience and grow our brand. Our partnership with REVOLT Podcast Network was a no-brainer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big👆👆 Loon🆙✈️💰💰💯 (@fogfo_looney)

14. It’s Up There

“It’s Up There” is a culture-based podcast focused on taking a deep dive into the business behind the culture we all love so much. Whether it’s podcast business, label business, or recording contracts, host Big Loon has a deeper understanding of topics that may be challenging for the average consumer to digest. What does it mean to get an advance from a record label? Big Loon has the knowledge to explain it all.

While talking about signing with the network, Loon said, “I’m a firm believer that supportive partnerships are important, and strategy is better than strength. When I think of REVOLT and what we can do together, it’s limitless. I decided to join the REVOLT Podcast Network for an opportunity to merge my audience and the business in a way that very few companies can, and I’m confident in what REVOLT Podcast Network can do to help me grow my show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nice & Neat (@niceandneatthepodcast)

15. Nice and Neat

“Nice and Neat” is the podcast about the betterment of Black men, specifically their 360 development. The show is hosted by a panel of three Black men, Duke Ihenacho, Jalen Webster and Omar Bolden. Covering everything from relationships to self-care, “Nice and Neat” is quintessential listening for the everyday Black man.

Omar Bolden is a former NFL player who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2012 as well as a former Arizona State Sun Devil, as he played college football there. Duke Ihenacho is also a former NFL player. He attended and played football for San Jose State University and played for the Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team, and New York Giants. Jalon Webster is the VP of Business Development for GoldenHour Grooming, a professional grooming service exclusively dedicating its services to professional athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Speakers (@badspeakerspodcast)

16. Bad Speakers Podcast

“Bad Speakers Podcast” is what it looks like when Black barbershop talk and new-age Black culture collide. With guests such as Project Pat, Pastor Troy, Yung Ralph, and Skooly, the range of guests allows each episode to bring a new level of excitement and knowledge with a bit of comedic flair.

The show has garnered over 60,000 followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube combined, and with only 23 episodes, they’ve amassed over 190,000 total YouTube views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off The Porch (DGB) 🏚🎙 (@dgb_offtheporch)

17. Dirty Glove Bastard: Off The Porch

“Dirty Glove Bastard: Off The Porch” is an interview-based podcast with rotating hosts that drops a new episode daily. Offering fans authentic, uncut interviews with their favorite artists, “Off The Porch” brings interviewing back to its roots. “Off The Porch” is based in Atlanta, Georgia and has featured artists such as Young Dolph, Lil Flip, Rod Wave, Yo Gotti, and Boosie Badazz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WaraireBoswell (@waraire___)

18. The Measurables with Waraire Boswell

“The Measurables” is a cultural podcast that brings listeners into the world of fashion through the lens of designer Waraire Boswell. Boswell has spent over 20 years specializing in ready-to-wear, custom collections for individuals and companies. The podcast gets into several aspects of the fashion industry and gives listeners a one-of-a-kind perspective that can’t be found elsewhere.

Waraire Boswell is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. He launched his first fashion label, Waraire Boswell, in 2003 and has only seen success since the launch. In 2005, he was recognized by Mercedes-Benz as Designer of the Year, and his work has been featured in GQ, Vogue, Esquire, and Vanity Fair. Quite the resume, to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desiree L. Talley, Esquire (@desiree_talley)

19. Poplaw Podcast

“Poplaw” is the podcast pop culture fans never knew they needed. Attorney Desiree L. Talley dives into the legal aspects of celebrity drama and covers all sides of pop culture and entertainment law. Want to know the terms of a particular celebrity’s divorce? She has you covered.

Desiree L. Talley is a graduate of Hampton University, St. John’s University School of Law, and the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU. In “Poplaw,” she provides a unique perspective on different topics by explaining how business, law, and pop culture collide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin “BIG TIME” Biggs (@bigtimebiggs)

20. Biggs vs. Biggs

Justin and D’Angelo Biggs created “Biggs vs. Biggs” to give listeners a complete, raw, and unfiltered look into the world of boxing. Guests on the show range from coaches, trainers and ring doctors to referees, cutmen and, of course, boxers.

“Biggs vs. Biggs” isn’t just focused on the big names in boxing. They’ve also made it their mission to highlight the lesser-known boxers who are doing the work now and will reach great success later. Justin and D’Angelo are professional boxers but blood brothers first, creating a truly authentic dynamic that other podcasts can’t replicate.