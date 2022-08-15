Mattel Inc. filed a lawsuit last week against Rap Snacks over its Nicki Minaj-branded potato chips. The food company introduced the “Barbie-Que Honey Truffle” chips earlier this summer.

The complaint reads, “The association is so evident that upon seeing the packaging, representatives for Defendant’s celebrity partner queried whether Rap Snacks had obtained permission from Mattel. Indeed, Rap Snacks never requested or received any such permission.” The toy maker argues the snack flavor confuses customers and associates the product with their long-standing Barbie brand. The company wants to block Rap Snacks from using the brand’s name in addition to receiving an unspecified amount of damages and profits from the chip sales.

Nicki Minaj is not listed as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. She announced the collaboration in June. Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay told People magazine, “Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well. It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership.”

In other Nicki Minaj-related news, the Queen rapper released a new single called “Super Freaky Girl” on Friday (Aug. 12). The record showcases Minaj’s lyrical prowess and hit-making ability. She rapped over the Rick James-sampled beat, “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’. I can do all ’em little tricks and keep the d**k up inside it.” This musical offering follows the February releases “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin,” both featuring Lil Baby. Shortly after, she linked up with fellow New York native Fivio Foreign for their drill collaboration, “We Go Up.”

It has been four years since Nicki Minaj released a full-length project. Her fourth studio album had 19-tracks featuring Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne. The Barbz are anxiously waiting at the edge of their seats for her next album.