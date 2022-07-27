The legacy of Young Dolph continues on what would’ve been his 37th birthday.

As the music industry still mourns the tragic loss of the rapper, born Adolph Thornton Jr., the hip hop community and loved ones are uplifting the “Preach” emcee on his first heavenly birthday.

“Young Dolph would’ve turned 37 today,” said journalist Justin Tinsley via Twitter. “The fact we have to refer to so many of these artist in the past tense isn’t something that’ll ever become ‘normal.’ R.I.P. to a true legend and one of my personal favorite rappers of all time.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the world was shocked and saddened when the Memphis, Tennessee native was gunned down in his hometown last November. The rapper’s longtime partner and fiancée Mia Jaye penned a heartfelt tribute to the “Facts” emcee on what would’ve been his special day.

“This is the year that our favorite numbers come together. Three and seven. This is also the first year we don’t have the opportunity to celebrate you together,” she shared. “Over the past eight months, life has been strange. Our beautiful family is blemished and myself, Tre and Ari can’t go a day without reminiscing how beautiful life was with you. Ari tells everyone how amazing her dad was and how much he loved his chocolate baby.”

The pair, who had been together for over 10 years, share an 8-year-old son, Tre, and welcomed their daughter, Ari, in 2017. Jaye, who has always been an advocate for Black men whose lives have been cut short by gun violence, has continued the fight in Young Dolph’s honor. More recently, she spoke at the White House during a celebration for the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act.

“I miss everything about us and all that we shared,” she continued in the Instagram post. “I often wish I could turn back time or do anything to still have you in the flesh, but I push past all the heavy and emotional thoughts and just focus on all the many ways I can honor, acknowledge and make you proud.”

Check out more Young Dolph tributes below.

