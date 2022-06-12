By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.12.2022

Floyd Mayweather couldn’t hold back his tears as he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He cried for nearly two minutes before he could start his speech at the Banquet of Champions in the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Saturday night (June 11).

Laila Ali, daughter of the late Muhammad Ali, went on stage to comfort and offer her fellow boxing champion a napkin.

“I don’t really know what to say,” Mayweather began his speech. “I told myself I wouldn’t cry, but this is something beautiful. This is one of the best days of my life.”

The 45-year-old retired boxer from Grand Rapids, Michigan is one of 36 inductees. Mayweather has become one of the greatest defensive fighters, won world titles in five weight divisions and compiled an undefeated record of 50-0 with 27 knockouts. He was the Boxing Writers’ Association of the America’s “Fighter of the Decade” for the 2010s and became one of the top pay-per-view draws and highest-paid athletes of all time.

His most prominent wins were against 2022 inductee Miguel Cotto, Arturo Gatti, Zab Judah, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao.

As Mayweather excepted his honor, he paid homage to the other fighters in attendance, which included Ali, Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley, James Toney, Andre Ward, Ann Wolfe, and more.

“I’m so proud of you guys, everyone,” he said. “This is not just about Floyd Mayweather. And every fighter that’s up here should always think that they’re the best. We don’t get in this for another fighter to be better than us. Boxing is what I did for 45 years. When I was a kid, I never knew about the hall of fame.”

Mayweather also paid tribute to his late father and former boxer/trainer, Floyd Sr., for guiding him throughout his career. “I love my dad because without him, this wouldn’t be possible,” Mayweather said. “He’s the best trainer ever. There will never be another trainer that’s better than my dad.”

This weekend’s induction was the first in boxing hall of fame history that had female inductees, which included Ali, Wolfe, Christy Martin and more.

