Today (July 26), REVOLT announced a brand new talk show. The female-driven series is called “Black Girl Stuff” and promises to discuss important cultural topics and conversations. Producers at the leading Black-owned independent multimedia company created the weekly Gen-Z hybrid series for African-American women in their 20s and 30s.

The panel will dish out unapologetically Black content and features four women — Demetria Obilor, Brii Renee, Akilah Ffriend and Tori Brixx. Kennedy Rue joins the cast as a correspondent. Viewers can expect weekly episodes with the top names in the industry, like Usher, Ludacris and more. The women and their guests will film at REVOLT’s Atlanta-based production headquarters. “We are excited to continue amplifying the voices of unapologetic Black women who represent diversity in backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to drive the conversations that matter to Black women globally,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT.

“Black women have proven to be the most influential demographic driving culture across categories and ‘Black Girl Stuff’ provides a platform to explore important topics through their lens in a way that will empower Black women to speak their truth, share their stories and embrace their power,” Samuels continued. “Black Girl Stuff” will add to REVOLT’s fresh approach to content creation and be available on the company’s linear channel and streaming app. You can also catch episodes in a podcast format with exclusive social and digital content.

The series is produced by a team of talented Black female creatives who relate to the show’s message. Monique Chenault (President of REVOLT’s News and Documentary) added, “REVOLT focuses on untapped stories relevant within Black culture, and we’re excited to continue carrying out this mission with ‘for us, by us’ content with Black Girl Stuff. We’ve always prioritized putting diverse and creative individuals both in front of and behind the camera. With an incredible lineup of influential Black women along with a talented production team, we’re thrilled to welcome these powerful female co-hosts to the show and look forward to the different perspectives they bring to the table.”

“Black Girl Stuff” will premiere on REVOLT‘s linear platforms on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with new episodes airing weekly at 9pm ET.